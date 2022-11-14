Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.

Looking like a big country house outside, Andong Boribap features a wide-open dining area and lots of space between tables and is widely-known for its boribap (barley rice).

Once a traditional humble dish that didn’t get much attention, barley rice restaurants have been making a comeback of sorts as a healthy dining option that offers loads of fresh vegetables for the health-conscious diner.

It’s also a great restaurant for those looking for a vegetarian option, though they do serve meat if you can’t go without.

There are six kinds of hanjeongsik — each comes with boribap, though if you prefer normal rice you should ask for that when ordering.

We ordered the ttadak bulgogi jeongsik (in the main photo. 29,000 won for two), their signature hanjeongsik. Not long after ordering, we got our food except the ttadak bulgogi, which came a bit later since they grill it outside after your order. All the side dishes which came in a wide variety were fresh and delicious; not salty and well-seasoned.

Their bulgogi is usually pan-fried and there is a bit of soup. However, their ttadak bulgogi is cooked all the way through leaving no juices, and it looks just like a pancake.

Depending on the day, they give doenjang-jjigae or kimchi-jjigae, though on our visit we got kimchi-jjigae. The rich taste from deeply fermented kimchi was so good that I felt like I could have finished my rice with only the stew.

The bowl that the barley rice is in is quite big because it comes in a bibimbap bowl which you can make with all sorts of goodness, including gochujang to your taste. This hearty and healthy meal tastes great in the countryside and is rather refreshing on a hot day when you want something light.

When you order one of their jeongsik, if you need more side dishes, you may need to check before asking because some of them, including bibim noodles, fish, and japchae will be charged from 3,000 won to 5,000 won though additional barley rice is free.

Their family set, which is 53,000 won for four people, comes with ttadak bulgogi and bossam (boiled pork slices served with vegetables). The simplest and cheapest jeongsik they offer is boribap (9,000 won per person).

You can order main dishes only, including ttadak bulgogi and pajeon, from 10,000 won to 15,000 won and Korean alcohol and soda is available for 2,000 won to 4,000 won.

Reservations are available, however at lunch time, especially around 12:30 pm when they are most busy during the day, are not. There is a huge parking lot free for customers.

Restaurant Information

Andong Boribap (안동보리밥)

Open: 11:00 – 21:00 daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: Dongam1gil 5, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-7781