Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.

Yoona Kang

Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.

Looking like a big country house outside, Andong Boribap features a wide-open dining area and lots of space between tables and is widely-known for its boribap (barley rice).

Once a traditional humble dish that didn’t get much attention, barley rice restaurants have been making a comeback of sorts as a healthy dining option that offers loads of fresh vegetables for the health-conscious diner.

It’s also a great restaurant for those looking for a vegetarian option, though they do serve meat if you can’t go without.

There are six kinds of hanjeongsik — each comes with boribap, though if you prefer normal rice you should ask for that when ordering.

We ordered the ttadak bulgogi jeongsik (in the main photo. 29,000 won for two), their signature hanjeongsik. Not long after ordering, we got our food except the ttadak bulgogi, which came a bit later since they grill it outside after your order. All the side dishes which came in a wide variety were fresh and delicious; not salty and well-seasoned.

Their bulgogi is usually pan-fried and there is a bit of soup. However, their ttadak bulgogi is cooked all the way through leaving no juices, and it looks just like a pancake.

Ttadak Bulgogi (beef)

Depending on the day, they give doenjang-jjigae or kimchi-jjigae, though on our visit we got kimchi-jjigae. The rich taste from deeply fermented kimchi was so good that I felt like I could have finished my rice with only the stew.

The bowl that the barley rice is in is quite big because it comes in a bibimbap bowl which you can make with all sorts of goodness, including gochujang to your taste. This hearty and healthy meal tastes great in the countryside and is rather refreshing on a hot day when you want something light.

When you order one of their jeongsik, if you need more side dishes, you may need to check before asking because some of them, including bibim noodles, fish, and japchae will be charged from 3,000 won to 5,000 won though additional barley rice is free.

Their family set, which is 53,000 won for four people, comes with ttadak bulgogi and bossam (boiled pork slices served with vegetables). The simplest and cheapest jeongsik they offer is boribap (9,000 won per person).

You can order main dishes only, including ttadak bulgogi and pajeon, from 10,000 won to 15,000 won and Korean alcohol and soda is available for 2,000 won to 4,000 won.

Reservations are available, however at lunch time, especially around 12:30 pm when they are most busy during the day, are not. There is a huge parking lot free for customers.

Restaurant Information

Andong Boribap (안동보리밥)

Open: 11:00 – 21:00 daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: Dongam1gil 5, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-7781

 

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Healthy Salad Buffet at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Haps Staff -
The Lounge at Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is hosting a salad buffet promotion at its first floor dining room.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets October Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Announces Chuseok Hours

Haps Staff -
For those looking to head out in the evening, here is the schedule for HQ Bar in Gwangan during Chuseok.
Read more
Dine & Drink

California Pizza Kitchen Opens in Daegu

Haps Staff -
California Pizza Kitchen has opened up its first location outside of the capital with a new location at Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shake Shack Introduces New Gochujang Inspired Menu Items in Korea

Haps Staff -
Shake Shack is introducing some new menu items with a Korean-inspired theme for a limited time beginning tomorrow.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: All Aboard! Haeundae Beach Train Set to Make Its Debut Tomorrow

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Haeundae Beach Train which will connect Mipo, Cheongsapo, and Songjeong will begin operations from tomorrow.
Read more

Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company Performing at Busan Folk Arts Center This Sunday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company will host a Sunday afternoon performance of Korean traditional dance.
Read more

Major Crimes, Accidents Decrease in Busan This Chuseok Holiday

Busan News BeFM News -
Five major crimes and traffic accidents, including robbery in the Busan area for this year's Chuseok holiday, were much less than last year as fewer people moved around due to the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Global Gathering Gets a New Name, Will Be Held Online For a Month From Sunday

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation announced yesterday that they will host the 15th Busan World Citizen's Festival, the city's largest multicultural festival, online.
Read more

Busan IPark Stun Seoul With Vital Win

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark held on to secure a vital 2-1 away to FC Seoul on Sunday afternoon to move off the bottom of the K League 1 table.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
71 %
3.6kmh
39 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more

Enjoy a Healthy Salad Buffet at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Lounge at Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is hosting a salad buffet promotion at its first floor dining room.
Read more

Johnny Rockets October Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces Chuseok Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to head out in the evening, here is the schedule for HQ Bar in Gwangan during Chuseok.
Read more

Travel