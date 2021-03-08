Eat Like a Local: Tastes From the Sea – Badahyang in Gijang

Nestled at the beginning of Gijanghaean-ro, 300 meters from the small Songjeong beach rotary, Badahyang is a great place to enjoy fresh seafood and calm ocean views.

Among their delicacies on offer at the nearly three-year-old eatery, Kkomak Hansang is the most recommended meal for 16,000 won. Kkomak is a Korean word for ark shells that are usually found on tidal flats during winter, and it is known to be rich in iron, essential amino acids, and vitamins.

Badahyang uses kkomak delivered early in the morning from Beolgyo in Jeollanam-do, which is one of the best shell production areas in Korea.

Hansang means a well-prepared big table, and Kkomak Hansang includes side dishes to load up the table mainly made with dishes of shells.

After ordering, you will get the freshly cooked and highly addictive kkomak without any seasoning to enjoy while waiting for your hansang. The freshness and rich savor of the precisely cooked shells will melt in your mouth without any need for seasonings or spices.

For the optimum taste, put the kkomak-muchim, a Korean-style spicy salad with ark shells, and rice in a big bowl, mix it like bibimbap, and then wrap it with laver. Do not forget to try the kkomak jeon, a shell-style pancake, when it is warm.

They have four kinds of hansang style with prices ranging from 16,000 won to 20,000 per person with slightly different options, and orders must be for more than one person. Kkomak hansang was more than enough to fill up even the heartiest of appetites.

If you would like to enjoy other shell side dishes, you can order additional ones for between 3,000 won to 10,000 won. Makgeolli is served for 3,000 won and soju or Korean beer for 4,000 won.

It gets hectic during lunch and dinner time, and you may need to wait a bit. Depending on their ingredients availability, their break time or closing time can be earlier.

Restaurant Information

Badahyang (바다향 꼬막한상)

Open: 11:00 – 21:00 (break 16:00 – 17:00) daily except Seollal and Chuseok.

Address: 618-4, Sirang-ri, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-0990

Parking: Available

