Eat Like a Local: Healthy and Hearty Dining – Baedeokjang Kodalijjim

Located near the base of Igidae Park in Yongho-dong, Baedeokjang Kodalijjim offers fantastic kodarijjim, a seasoned hard-boiled dish of half-dried walleye pollack.

The restaurant has already garnered a following amongst locals for its delicious seafood offerings which are known for its health benefits, including liver detoxification, curing hangovers and relieving fatigue as well as being abundant in vitamin A.

There are so many different Korean names for walleye pollack depending on the region and conditions, such as hwangtae, bugeo, and kodari. While walleye pollack used to be abundant in Korea, sadly, catches by local fishermen have been depleting due to the warmer ocean temperature making these once-popular dishes become somewhat of a delicacy.

The wide-open dining area is quite spacious and clean and the interior is typical of a new Korean seafood restaurant — nothing fancy, though more focused on the food. Every side dish is well-prepared; fresh, clean, and not salty.

The kodarijjim, comes in three sizes to choose from; so (small 27,000 won), jung (medium 35,000 won) and dae (large 42,000 won). Also, there are three levels of spiciness; sunhanmat (mild), botongmat (medium), and maeunmat (spicy). Many people, including myself, usually order botongmat. Even though it says “medium”, it is still spicy enough that I would call it ‘a good spicy’.

The spicy seasoning harmonizes well with the fish, which is very soft but still, there is a condensed chewiness to it thanks to its half-dried condition. Also, it is easier to de-bone and eat it even with chopsticks because of the way they prepare it, and when it is not too busy, a staff member will also help you.

Unlike many different kinds of jjim that have a lot of vegetables, around 80% of this dish is the fish — and not with much bone but a lot of flesh. Another reason that I like this kodarijjim is the two ingredients that are added — radish and bar rice cake.

The radish chunks and bar rice cake are deeply cooked and soaked over time adding an additional enjoyable taste.

If it is a bit too spicy for your liking, you can use gim (laver) like a wrapping to put the kodari and bean sprouts in it, or rice too if you prefer.

Russian walleye pollack is used for the kodarijjim, which does not come with rice. Depending on your preference, you can order rice cake, ramyeon or udon for an additional 2,000 won per portion to put in the kodarijjim or rice for 1,000 won a bowl.

They also have soju, beer, and makgeolli for 3,500 – 4,000 won if you’re looking to have a few drinks with your meal.

Parking is free for 1 hour and a half. Turn right at the small alley right next to the restaurant and turn left, and you will see the parking lot. Reservations and take-out are possible.

There are two locations for this restaurant in Busan — this is the original and there is another one around Suyeong intersection area run by the same owner.

Restaurant Information

Baedeokjang Kodalijjim (배덕장 코다리찜)

Open: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. daily (except Seollal and Chuseok)

Address: Yongho-ro 102, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-623-6238

