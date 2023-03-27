Eat Like a Local — Best Places to Eat Pizza in Busan

There’s nothing like a good piece of pizza wherever you are if you’re with friends or family and want something quick and delicious.

Busan also has some great options for pizza — whether it be local Korean-style or more of an international taste — to suit everyone’s palate.

Korean-style pizza tends to feature what may seem like some weird combinations of ingredients to foreigners, including everything from salads, fruits, corn, sweet potato, and heaps full of sauce.

While that not be everyone’s cup of tea, we’re here to sort you out with some of the best places around Busan to get your pizza fix in.

For this article, we’ll take a look at independent restaurants rather than any of the large chain ones like Dominos, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Mr. Pizza, or Costco.

With that, here are five recommendations to get a good pie in the city.

Slice of Life Taphouse — Gwangalli and Seomyeon

Affectionately known as SOL, it has two locations — one in Gwangalli and the other in Seomyeon — and is widely known for having some of the best pizzas in the city.

Served by the slice, it offers a wide variety of New York-style pizza and some of the spiciest Buffalo Wings in town.

Originally opened in August 2015 in KSU, it moved to a larger location in Gwangalli in 2016.

A wide variety of craft beers are also available to enjoy.

Gino’s — Haeundae

Opened in July 2020 at the Pale De Cz in Haeundae, Gino’s is known for its tasty pizzas, wings, and appetizers.

It gathered quite a following from both its Itaewon and Apgujeong locations before making its move down towards Haeundae Beach.

Their New York-style dough is made in-house and bake each pizza to order in a brick deck to get that perfect thin crust.

With a comfortable dining restaurant, this pizza eatery only serves full-size pizzas so go with an appetite.

Northside Pizza — PNU

Made up of two locations — Basement and Cullivanos, they’ve been serving up slices and pizzas for the PNU crowd for years.

They also do a more traditional New York-style dough and offer a variety of different styles and aren’t afraid to try out some new pizzas now and then.

The prices are very good for the offerings and quite often have flash sales for daily specials.

Also noted is the wide variety of craft beers on the menu.

Ol’55 — Kyungsung University District

Ol’55 has made a renaissance of sorts since it changed ownership last year and one of the many bright spots has been the pizza.

While there isn’t a wide variety of choices, they are good at what they specialize in and their Pesto Garden Pizza is a great choice for vegans.

Though it’s a traditional bar rather than a restaurant, they have a great selection of drinks and themed events during the week if you’re looking for live music.

LA Bar and Grill — Gwangalli

Offering dine-in, delivery, and take-out, LA Bar has been a popular sports bar by the beach for several years after it took over the old Sharky’s location.

With a focus on western food, they offer five different kinds of pizza, including their delicious Meat Lovers.

The pizzas are a little doughier than others but go well with their wide selection of drinks and sports bar atmosphere with a great view of the bridge.