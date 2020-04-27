Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.

The brainchild of owner Brennton Ji, Piggy Bistro, which opened in Busan late 2018, has arguably some of the best quality western food in town, and the steaks… well, having been to a few steakhouses in town, there’s no comparison.

The menu is as expected for a traditional steakhouse with a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, seasonal specials, and high-quality contemporary cuisine expertly prepared and thoughtfully presented.

PB uses top USDA beef, offering diners a selection of cuts and sizes, including T-bones, sirloins, and filet mignons among others cooked to perfection on the grill.

The to-die-for homemade mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables are perfect accompaniments to what reminds you of a satisfying, homecooked meal.

Piggy Bistro has inside table and bar seating with a quaint outdoor deck tastefully decorated making you feel like you have stepped out of Korea for the night.

The meals may seem costly to some — steaks run between 30,000 won to 100,000 won — but don’t let the price discourage you as the portions are extravagant and as Brentton puts it, “I don’t like people to leave hungry.”

A celebratory feast is best followed by some warm conversation while enjoying some of the wide wine and whiskey selection on hand.

For a special occasion, date night or simply looking for one of the best meals in town, Piggy Bistro is definitely a place you don’t want to miss. Reservations are highly recommended.

And if you happen to be in China, there is also a Piggy Bistro in Quanzhou at the Hilton Hotel.

Bon Appetit!

Restaurant Information

Piggy Bistro

Open: 17:00 – 00:00 daily, Closed Monday

Address: 12 2nd floor, Dalmaji-gil, Jung-dong, Haeundae

Phone: 051-731-6465

Take-out: Available

WiFi: Available

Parking: Not Available

