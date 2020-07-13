Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.

With a stunning interior and view of Suyeong River and Centum City, the five-story building provides a fantastic atmosphere for a date, meeting, or a gathering of friends.

Its artistic interior and soft classical music are a perfect backdrop to enjoy your drink, with a variety of teas from English breakfast and black teas, to herbal teas and of course, their signature homemade milk tea which are all reasonably priced around 8,000 won.

A variety of desserts, including three types of pancakes, are popular amongst the locals, and don’t miss out on the first-floor Artesean bakery which has a killer sourdough bread and lots of tasty treats and small sandwiches.

Parking is available, but very limited.

Cafe Information

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m Saturday and Sunday

Address: 243, Millaksubyeon-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-753-5115