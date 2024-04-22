Eat Like a Local: Craft Makgeolli, Soju and Delicious Eats at Sulgotgan in Suyeong

With two locations, one in Yeonsan-dong and the other in Suyeong-gu, Sulgotgan is a popular makgeolli and soju bar featuring a wide variety of traditional Korean alcoholic beverages from around the country.

Recently, a few friends and I visited the Suyeong branch, which is located in the heart of the district, after hearing some good word-of-mouth accolades about this place from other friends.

Upon entering, you are greeted with a delightful courtyard and a large display case featuring various types of Korean alcohol and branded glasses from each company.

If you’re not quite sure what to order, they do have a best-selling ranking sheet to choose from which also makes it a little easier as their drink menu is quite extensive with around 150 options. It can be a bit overwhelming, especially if your Korean reading skills aren’t up to par.

The staff, however, is very friendly, and if your Korean is good, they give extensive explanations about each bottle as they pour your first drink.

A recommendation, if you’re uncertain about what to choose, is their most popular product, Tiger Belly Makgeolli, which is made with the highest quality rice and sprouted barley from Pyeongtaek without any artificial additives. It has a subtle pear scent and a clean aftertaste, making it easy to drink even for those who are new to makgeolli.

An equally impressive dining menu to accompany your drinks is also available, with six types of Korean pancakes available to pair with your choice, as well as some soups and other favorites when drinking Korean traditional alcohol.

The most popular dish is the myungran gamja jeon, or pollack roe potato pancake, which is made by cutting potatoes into strips, frying them until golden brown with pollack roe, and finishing them off with mayonnaise sauce. We, however, opted for the seafood kimchi pancake.

Prices range from around 8,000 won to pricy for a bottle of makkeolli and most side dishes range from around 17,000 won to 22,000 won with the portion size being quite reasonable.

As a side note, the bar is quite popular, so they may limit your seating time to around an hour to 90 minutes depending on how long a line-up is to get in.

If you’re looking for something a little different to try, Sulgotgan is a great place to experience a traditional Korean-style drinking night that is sure to be an experience you won’t soon forget.

Restaurant Information

Sulgotgan (술곳간)

Open: 17:00 – 02:00 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, 17:00 – 03:00 Friday and Saturday, Monday off

Address: 98 Muhak-ro 21beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-711-0784