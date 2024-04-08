Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Delicious and Affordable BBQ at Woodonok in Seomyeon

By Sia Lee

With the rise in prices of dining out recently, many diners around the city are becoming pickier about finding economical options without sacrificing quality.

Situated in the bustling center of Seomyeon, Woodonok offers exceptional quality food and service at an affordable price point.

Based on a friend’s recommendation, I recently ventured to this restaurant and left full and satisfied without breaking the bank.

Upon entering, the friendly staff and clean interior were a sign of good things to come.

With a variety of traditional pork and beef options, including samgyeopsal and dwaeji kalbi, their prices range from 4,900 won per 100g for the “Tong Samgyeopsal” to 15,900 won per 100g for sliced or thick kalbisal.

We, however, decided to order their special “Yakiniku” option, which included 4+4 100g beef for 6,000 won per serving.

The beef, freshly marinated and thinly sliced, had a delightful taste that truly lived up to expectations.

The side dishes were equally impressive, particularly the garlicky pamuchim which paired perfectly with the meat.

Additionally, the dwenjang jiggae, cooked in a clear light, and flavorful broth was very tasty and was accompanied with a large bowl of rice.

Along with a couple of drinks, our total of 66,000 won was quite affordable for the quality and amount of food we ate, and it could have been much cheaper if we had decided on some of the cheaper or smaller portion size options.

All in all, it’s a great place to enjoy a quality meal with some friends or family the next time you are in the downtown area.

Restaurant Information

Woodonok (우돈옥)

Open: 16:00 – 24:00 daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: 5, Jungang-daero 680beonga-gil, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-802-9235

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

