Eat Like a Local: Delicious Korean BBQ on a Budget at Don Daengi Near PKNU

With the rainy season upon us, there’s something to the old saying which goes, “There’s nothing like Korean BBQ on a rainy day”.

Nothing could be more true.

While there are many tasty options to enjoy on a gloomy day, such as jeon, kalguksu, and ramyeon, there’s an undeniable allure to indulging in BBQ accompanied by a refreshing bottle of soju.

Seeking shelter from a sudden downpour, I recently found myself at Don Daengi, a pork restaurant conveniently located near Pukyoung National University’s side gate and just a stone’s throw away from Ol’55, renowned for its “water aging” pork.

Don Daengi offers a diverse menu featuring thinly-sliced samgyeopsal, moksal, O-gyup-sal, kkodeulsal, ggeopdaeggi, and dwaeji kalbi.

Additionally, Don Daengi offers a convenient self-serve bar of banchan, eliminating the need to constantly call the waiter for refills of side dishes.

Despite the affordable prices, ranging from 3,900 won to 7,900 won per portion, the meat at Don Daengi impresses with its thick cuts and rich flavors.

While some may opt for the convenience of a gas grill, I personally find that cooking over traditional briquettes adds an extra layer of depth to the meat’s taste.

Other meat restaurant standards are also available, including jjiggae’s, rice, noodles, and of course beer and soju.

For a truly authentic Korean experience, gather your friends, head to a BBQ establishment on a rainy day, savor a bottle of soju, and enjoy the symphony of raindrops from the cozy indoors.

And if you’re in the KSU area rain or shine, Don Daengi is well worth the visit for some good quality eats.

Restaurant Information

Address: 60-2 Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Open: Weekdays 11 am to 11 pm, Saturday 4 pm to 11 pm, Closed Sunday’s and holidays

Phone: 051-932-8699