Eat Like a Local: Dining Down Under at Kangaroo Point in Marine City

Marine City’s newest dining hotspot, Kangaroo Point brings flavors of Australia with a soothing ambiance matched by the genuine hospitality of the owner and staff.

Featuring a menu of healthy choices prepared by their Le Cordon Bleu-trained chefs, Kangaroo Point has been packing customers in since its recent opening about a month ago.

With a spacious terrace with views of Dongbaeksom, dining indoors or out is always an option amongst the beautiful artwork and outdoor greenery with a chill vibe, perfect for a family meal, gathering of friends, or a date night.

Its menu features a different variety of mouthwatering options than most other restaurants around the city.

Its brunch menu features an Aussie big breakfast of sourdough, scrambled eggs, confit tomato, baked beans, asparagus, sausage, mushroom, and salad.

Pulled beef eggs benedict, hummus steak, a Hawaiian salmon poke bowl complete the brunch menu, while two desserts — the Apple jam custard French toast and Nuts Dutch baby are both to die for.

Three pizzas, including an eggplant meat pizza, basil ricotta braising beef pizza, and a margarita pizza as well as a monthly pasta and a monthly steak option also fill out the main dish options.

Four types of salads are also available, including the Kangaroo Caesar salad, Harrisa grain bowl, Citrus ricotta cheese salad, and a Burrata cheese prosciutto salad.

Compared to its location, most meals are very reasonably priced between 15,000 won to 20,000 won and word of mouth in the area from both expats and Koreans alike who have been is that this a highly recommended place to try.

A tapas menu is also available including fish and chips, calamari and chips, octopus with potato, and beef tartare amongst others.

A wide variety of coffees, juices, fresh fruit smoothies, and ades are available, as well as for Australian Brand teas — Melbourne breakfast, French Earl Grey, Sleep tight, and Tummy tea.

Beer and a nice selection of wines are also on tap for those looking to imbibe.

Reservations are not allowed, so be prepared to possibly wait during lunch and dinner hours as they are packed throughout the day.

Pets are also allowed on the terrace.

Restaurant Information

Open: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Telephone: 051-744-5009

Address: The Sharp Haeundae Adeles #111, 1436-1, U-Dong, Haeundae-gu

