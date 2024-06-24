Eat Like a Local: Dining Poolside at Blue Haven

Lotte Hotel Busan in Seomyeon has revamped its dining offerings by renovating a trendy restaurant that overlooks the outdoor swimming pool on the 7th floor.

The newly reopened casual dining restaurant, ‘Blue Haven,’ offers a scenic view of the outdoor swimming pool and features about 100 seats, including indoor seating on the 7th and 8th floors, outdoor terrace seating, and a patio zone on the 8th floor.

The menu has been completely revamped to offer a range of reasonably priced options, from the lunch course to the Haven course, priced between 60,000 and 130,000 won.

Signature à la carte items include brunch plates, cilantro pasta, handmade cheese hamburgers, and Blue Haven pizza. The menu is designed to be cost-effective, making luxury hotel dining more accessible.

Within a month of its reopening, Blue Haven has become a popular spot where guests can enjoy both gourmet food and a relaxing ambiance.

Enhancements include a full-length celebrity mirror for SNS photos and high-end hair styling products for female customers.

This summer, the hotel will offer various activities alongside the outdoor swimming pool. A new tanning zone on the 8th-floor rooftop will open on the 25th of next month. Other planned events include children’s activities, draft beer events, and DJ performances during adult-only hours starting after 8 p.m.

Blue Haven is also gaining popularity as a venue for private weddings and family and business gatherings.

The restaurant offers a separate event course for rental events, including outdoor weddings, first birthday parties, and small to medium-sized banquets. Options range from intimate garden-style weddings using natural light to elaborate poolside ceremonies.

Restaurant Information

Operating hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Last Order: 9:30 p.m.