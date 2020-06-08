Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Sia Lee

Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.

A long-standing popular dining destination for those in the area, it is frequented by students and local office workers looking for a quick satisfying meal.

The menu is simple, offering 250g of dwaeji kalbi or sweet and sour Korean pork ribs for 9,000 won a serving, as well as 180g of thick and tender samgyeopsal at the same price.

Its casual atmosphere isn’t really different than most bbq restaurants around the city, but with its affordable price and quality fresh domestic meat, it remains a favorite of the locals in the area.

There are two floors for dining — the main floor having tables while the second floor has private room Korean sitdown-style dining.

The standard side dishes and alcohol are available like at most bbq places.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily

Address: 58-1 Daeyeon 3(sam)-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-627-4950

Parking: Available nearby

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Two Bingsu Delights this Summer at Nongshim Hotel’s ‘The Lounge”

Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Meat Prices Continue to Rise in Korea

Haps Staff -
Customers at meat restaurants and grocery stores are noticing an increase in meat prices across the nation.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Galmegi PNU Whipping Up Pulled Pork Sandwiches This Friday Night

Haps Staff -
Galmegi PNU continues its delicious specialty offerings this Friday night with a special pulled pork sandwich.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets June Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For June at the Westin Chosun

Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Buk-gu Releases New Locally Brewed “Gupo Manse 329” Beer

Haps Staff -
Buk-gu district has announced it has released its locally-brewed "Gupo Manse 329" beer from the 29th of last month.
Read more

The Latest

Forestella to Perform in Busan July 18th

Music Haps Staff -
Crossover quartet Forestella is set to perform in Busan on July 18th as part of their Nella Fantasia tour.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Caribbean Bay Water Park Partially Opens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Caribbean Bay, the nation's most popular water park, has opened for the season with social distancing measures in order. Located in Yongin just south of...
Read more

Open Call For 2020 Busan Biennale Audio Book Project: Voices of Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Biennale 2020, which will be held from September 5th to November 8th, 2020, is looking for 20 unique voices to narrate this year's audiobook.
Read more

Highest Temperatures of The Year Recorded Yesterday, More Heat Expected Today

Busan News Haps Staff -
The highest temperatures of the year were recorded in Busan and the Gyeongnam region yesterday, with the heat expected to continue today.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
Read more

Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships to Be Postponed Until 2021

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships will be postponed once again, the third time it has done so.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
55 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
Read more

Two Bingsu Delights this Summer at Nongshim Hotel’s ‘The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.
Read more

Meat Prices Continue to Rise in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Customers at meat restaurants and grocery stores are noticing an increase in meat prices across the nation.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Whipping Up Pulled Pork Sandwiches This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi PNU continues its delicious specialty offerings this Friday night with a special pulled pork sandwich.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea