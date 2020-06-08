Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.

A long-standing popular dining destination for those in the area, it is frequented by students and local office workers looking for a quick satisfying meal.

The menu is simple, offering 250g of dwaeji kalbi or sweet and sour Korean pork ribs for 9,000 won a serving, as well as 180g of thick and tender samgyeopsal at the same price.

Its casual atmosphere isn’t really different than most bbq restaurants around the city, but with its affordable price and quality fresh domestic meat, it remains a favorite of the locals in the area.

There are two floors for dining — the main floor having tables while the second floor has private room Korean sitdown-style dining.

The standard side dishes and alcohol are available like at most bbq places.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily

Address: 58-1 Daeyeon 3(sam)-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-627-4950

Parking: Available nearby