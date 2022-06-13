Eat Like a Local: Enjoy a Hearty Bowl of Ramen near KSU

Located just off the main Kyungsung University Yongso-ro, Hanoaji is one of several small Japanese restaurants that caters to locals looking to get their ramen fix.

Hanoaji’s menu is brimming with delightful and affordable dishes. They specialized in making classic Japanese Ramen and Donkatsu and it’s no wonder this restaurant is always filled with visitors — mostly students from KSU.

High-quality food at low prices is one way to describe this place. With prices ranging from around 6,000 won to 9,000 won, you can’t really go wrong with a delicious wonderful warm bowl of ramen any time of the day.

This restaurant is convenient enough to have a built-in drinkable water tap right in front of you. I would also say this place is also perfect for you to eat out alone because some of the seats are designed for doing so.

Before you even get a taste of the dish, the smell is enough to convince you to try every dish there.

Their Miso Ramen delivers a big umami hit – consisting of the rich-flavored beef broth, onion, boiled egg, seaweed, Japanese noodles, and of course the pork mince. The thick soup of this dish will evoke your tastebuds and a spring in your step – it’s a real winner of a dish.

For the Tonkotsu Ramen, the pork mince is pretty much to die for. It is thinly sliced, perfect for a full bite, and will melt into your mouth. The chewiness of the ramen is basically what makes it a non-stop slurping dish.

Of course, you could always opt for the largest option from the Ramen menu for an extra 1,000 won complete with all the toppings, egg, and delicious miso pork mince.

The restaurant is quite small and it gets quite crowded around lunch and dinner time.

If you are looking for a quick, delicious, and cheap meal, it’s definitely one you should put on your radar.

Restaurant Information

Open: 10 am to 11 pm daily

Address: Yongso-ro 8beon-gil, Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-626-0694