Eat Like a Local: Experience a Café With a View at The Oegan

In Korea, there are many unique and Instagram-worthy cafes in almost every region of the country.

On a recent outing to Gyeongnam province with friends, we searched for a unique cafe to wind down our day and stumbled upon The Oegan.

This hanok-designed cafe offers a variety of seating options, from indoors with cool air-conditioning to outdoors with seats that invite nature lovers to soak in the sights and sounds of the garden.

Located in the Geoje countryside, it provides an enjoyable experience for visitors with a variety of cool and hot drinks and sweet desserts on offer for reasonable prices.

While the beverage and dining options are pretty standard among cafes, it’s the unique interior and exterior that sets this place apart.

Visitors are also able to enjoy their treats in a traditional Korean house, decked out with a deep wood interior with subtle lighting.

For those looking to experience the outdoor seating, you can enjoy your drinks with a mountain backdrop with a stunning sunset sitting around the landscaped grounds.

They offer a selection of beverages, such as cafe latte, vanilla latte, and marshmallow sweet drinks with the price range from 6,000 to 7,000 won, or have their 5,000 won dark chocolate-flavored gelato which hits the spot on a hot summer day.

For those feeling a little more peckish, an oil pasta and pasta salad are also available between 12,000 won and 15,000 won and if you’re looking to cool off, their red bean bingsu for 10,000 won is also a great option.

If you’re looking to relax with friends or family after an outing in Geoje, The Oegan is a great place to check out to enjoy nature at its finest.

Restaurant Information

The 외간 (The Oegan)

Open: 10:00 – 19:00 (Monday to Thursday)

Last order at 18:30

10:00 – 21:00 (Friday to Sunday)

Last order at 20:30

Address: Geoje-myeon Oegan4-gil, 20, Geoje-si, Gyeongsangnam-do

Phone: 0507-1353-5606

Take out: Available

Internet: Available

Parking: Available