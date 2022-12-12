Eat Like a Local: Four Quality Korean Restaurants For Budget Diners

Even though the recent inflation across the country has seen prices rise on dining, there are still some restaurants that offer quality meals for less.

For those on a budget, good deals can be had around the city which the local government has branded a ‘good price business’.

‘Good price business’ is a business that provides quality service at a lower price than other businesses in the region among personal service businesses such as restaurants, and has been designated by the central and local governments since 2011 to stabilize personal service charges.

Currently, 621 locations are designated in Busan.

In addition to price, these establishments were selected for being excellent in four categories: hygiene, quality and service, and social service.

Here are four excellent restaurants in Busan noted for their great value as well as their generosity.

Jeiljipchueotang — Located in Nam-gu, they specialize in Chueotang for 9,000 won and use local ingredients such as mudfish, rice, and kimchi, and all dishes are cooked by the owner himself. It is a popular restaurant in the neighborhood with generous side dishes at a reasonable price and continues to contribute to the community, such as supporting undernourished children and volunteering at a welfare center, even in difficult conditions.

Gyeonggyeongpumeuncheonma — Located in Seo-gu, they serve 2,000 won Americanos and offer a great view of Busan Port at a good price, so many citizens visit it even on weekdays. It also practices sharing with the local community by donating a portion of its profits each year to projects to support the vulnerable, such as the elderly living alone.

Seungju Ne Gimbap — Located in Geumjeong-gu, a regular gimbap costs 2,000 won and they only serve a single item of gimbap for door-to-door take-out, but it is a restaurant that uses only fresh domestic ingredients at an affordable price and has many repeat customers from far and wide. Despite factors such as rising material costs, prices have been frozen and discounts are given to students in school uniforms.

Songhwaru — Located in Dongnae-gu, they offer a sweet and sour pork set meal for 9,000 won which is cooked by the owner, who is a master chef, using fresh domestic ingredients every day. The popular menu is a set menu consisting of three dishes including jajangmyeon and jjamppong and many people are looking for it because of the delicious food and reasonable price. It is continuously making efforts to improve food quality, as the owner acquired a master’s degree in Chinese cuisine cooking, and is actively engaging in various social service activities such as sponsoring scholarship societies and donating talents.