Eat Like a Local: French Delights at De Marigny in Marine City

Operated by the popular OPS bakery, De Marigny aims to please in their cafe and brasserie that offers simple food in an elegant setting.

Hidden behind the bakery on Haeundae-ro, the bright, inviting and intimate atmosphere is reminiscent of a European house without the pretentiousness.

A neighborhood favorite that is popular with the ladies’ lunch crowd, a skim through the menu reveals a variety of main dishes from sandwiches, steaks, pasta, escargot, foie gras, and roasted chicken.

A fully-stocked bar includes a wide variety of spirits that are also available, from cocktails to wine and whiskey, while their premium roasted coffee with carefully selected roasted beans is also not to be missed.

Lunch and dinner sets range from 49,000 won to 99,000 won, and most dishes range from 12,000 won to 50,000 won.

A nice selection of decadent desserts definitely enticing, as well as offering an afternoon tea set and a French and English breakfast set for those looking for something light.

De Marigny has three locations — in Marine City, W Square in Yongho-dong, and in Yangsan.

Restaurant Information

Open: 9:30 a.m. to midnight

Address: 167, Marine city 1-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, Republic of Korea

Phone: 051-741-1278

