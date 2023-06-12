Eat Like a Local: Fresh Delights on a Budget at Gimbap Kwon Sunsaeng

Opened back in 2018 in Suyeong-gu, Gimbap Kwon Sunsaeng serves up fresh Korean traditional favorites at moderate prices.

Kwon Sunsaeng, which translates as “Kwon Teacher”, is known not only for its delicious gimbap but for offering an extensive menu cooked fresh and on the spot and which is also a good way to get introduced to more “everyday” Korean fare.

Their gimbap is a little unique in the fact that it uses less rice and adds more vegetables and comes with kimchi and kkakkduggi on the side.

They have 18 varieties of gimbap to choose from, as well as nine types of dupbap (rice bowls), 20 types of bunshik, 10 types of hanshik, and four types of pork cutlets.

The restaurant prides itself on quick, clean, and fresh dishes for the budget conscious diner.

Their no-frills interior is inviting and the atmosphere and vibe feel more like an upscale Gimbap Cheonguk, an old staple of quick-service Korean food that has been an institution in the country for years.

Prices are quite reasonable even though most restaurants have been going up since the recent inflation problems around the nation.

Their gimbap ranges between 3,000 won and 4,500 won and is quite filling even for one serving.

With almost all dishes ranging between 5,000 won and 7,000 won, it’s a great budget restaurant with nothing priced over 9,000 won.

A second location also opened in front of exit 4 in Namcheon-dong at The Sharp Prestige last year.

Whether dining with friends or alone, it’s a good quick meal option if you’re in a hurry and looking for a quick bite.

Restaurant Information

Suyeong-gu location

Address: #102 Sky Building, 630 Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu

Open: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Namcheon-dong location

Address: #102 1st floor Sangadong, The Sharp Namcheon Prestige, 389 Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu

Open: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.