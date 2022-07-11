Eat Like a Local: Freshly Grilled Scallops at Sambari in Suyeong

Busan is well-known for its famous seafood dishes. If you are in town, you definitely cannot miss the freshly grilled scallops in Sambari in the Suyeong area.

The restaurant’s name is taken from the word Sambari. In Korean, it means ‘tetrapod’ or also known as breakwaters, which are usually used to protect a harbor or beach from the force of the waves.

The moment you step inside, you feel right away that it is a very hip place. The installed LED lights say the concept of the restaurant is all about youth and freedom.

We ordered the modem jogae-gui which means all kinds of scallops and shells. We were thrilled by the visual presentation of the dish.

It has various kinds of shells with different toppings on each and every one. If you love to experience new tastes in every bite, this menu is your way to go.

Our favorite was the grilled scallops with butter and a little bit of cheese on top. Every bite brings a different flavor, each one better than the last.

Eating just the scallops might be a little dry, so we recommend completing your seafood experience with the warm Haemul Ramyeon. Trust me, it is a perfect combination.

Sambari has several branches in Busan, with locations also in the Gwangalli and KSU area. If Suyeong is not your go-to area, then you might want to check out the other locations as well.

The price ranged from 30,000 won to 70,000 won which is pretty worth it for a quality seafood restaurant in Busan.

The restaurant may be crowded around dinner time so make sure to come before that to avoid waiting in line.

We recommend going by foot because there are no parking spaces provided nearby.

Restaurant Information

Sambari (삼바리)

Open: 17:00 pm – 2:00 am daily

Address: 5 Gampo-ro 102(baegi)beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 0507-1316-4335