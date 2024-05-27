Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Perfectly Grilled Galbi Ribs at Kkangtong Galbi

By Taehyeong Kim

If you’re on the hunt for Korean rib meat, Kkangtong Galbi hits the spot with a minimal menu that focuses only on galbi sal.

With a variety of locations around the city, the restaurant turns up your dining experience by cooking their Angus beef sirloin over a charcoal fire, adding a deeper, intense taste from the grill.

The limited menu features two types of grilled beef ribs — salted or seasoned — both of which cost 29,000 won per 300 grams.

The restaurants have been popular among locals for years and the meat melts in your mouth coming off the grill.

It also features the traditional side dishes — bibim guksu, danmuji guksu, dwenjjang ramyeon, dwenjjang jiggae, and steamed eggs — all between 3,000 won to 4,000 won.

On a recent outing to the Kyungsung University district and located just under Galmegi Brewing, a friend and I visited here and enjoyed both styles of meat though it is hard to say which one was better because they were both so delicious.

The thin slices of beef were both perfectly seasoned and we also enjoyed two bowls of steamed egg — one complimentary — and a delicious dwenjjang jiggae which featured pumpkin, tofu, and small pieces of meat.

We did also have a few bottles of soju bringing our bill to 82,000 won, but despite the steep cost, it was well worth the price.

The store was quite clean, the service was good, and importantly, it was well-ventilated so we didn’t leave with a lingering “meat smell” on our clothes.

With other locations in Haeundae, Yangjeong, Mandeok, and Saha-gu, give this restaurant a go if you’re looking for a good night out with friends or family.

Restaurant Information

Kkangton Galbi (깡통갈비)

Open: 16:00 – 01:00

Address: 34-32 Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 0507-1340-2053

Taehyeong Kim
Taehyeong Kim
A lifelong LA Dodgers fan, Taehyeong Kim enjoys eating delicious food and watching movies with his wife and son.

Related Articles

Busan to Host a Culinary Experience at the 2024 Wheat Festival in June

Centum City Beer Festival Gets Underway May 30

City of Busan Launches Special Crackdown for Ensuring Citizen Food Safety

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

“Taste of Southern Italy” Promotion at La Scala

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo

The Latest

Busan and Maritime Institutions to Launch Underwater Marine Debris Collection Initiative

Gyeongnam Celebrates Opening of Korea Aerospace Administration

New Direct Flights from Busan to Bali and Jakarta, Increased Busan-Ulaanbaatar Services Announced

Korea Destinations: Roses in Bloom at Miryang Rose Garden

Experience ‘Movies and Food’ at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

17th Busan Port Festival to Take Place This Weeeknd

Busan
overcast clouds
19.3 ° C
19.3 °
19.3 °
66 %
2kmh
100 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 