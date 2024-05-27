Eat Like a Local: Perfectly Grilled Galbi Ribs at Kkangtong Galbi

If you’re on the hunt for Korean rib meat, Kkangtong Galbi hits the spot with a minimal menu that focuses only on galbi sal.

With a variety of locations around the city, the restaurant turns up your dining experience by cooking their Angus beef sirloin over a charcoal fire, adding a deeper, intense taste from the grill.

The limited menu features two types of grilled beef ribs — salted or seasoned — both of which cost 29,000 won per 300 grams.

The restaurants have been popular among locals for years and the meat melts in your mouth coming off the grill.

It also features the traditional side dishes — bibim guksu, danmuji guksu, dwenjjang ramyeon, dwenjjang jiggae, and steamed eggs — all between 3,000 won to 4,000 won.

On a recent outing to the Kyungsung University district and located just under Galmegi Brewing, a friend and I visited here and enjoyed both styles of meat though it is hard to say which one was better because they were both so delicious.

The thin slices of beef were both perfectly seasoned and we also enjoyed two bowls of steamed egg — one complimentary — and a delicious dwenjjang jiggae which featured pumpkin, tofu, and small pieces of meat.

We did also have a few bottles of soju bringing our bill to 82,000 won, but despite the steep cost, it was well worth the price.

The store was quite clean, the service was good, and importantly, it was well-ventilated so we didn’t leave with a lingering “meat smell” on our clothes.

With other locations in Haeundae, Yangjeong, Mandeok, and Saha-gu, give this restaurant a go if you’re looking for a good night out with friends or family.

Restaurant Information

Kkangton Galbi (깡통갈비)

Open: 16:00 – 01:00

Address: 34-32 Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 0507-1340-2053