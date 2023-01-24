Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Codfish Soup Delight – Giwajip Daegutang on Dalmaji

Located on Dalmaji, Giwajip Daegutang has been one of the musts in Busan for years. They serve only one kind of dish, Daegutang (codfish soup), so you can order just by numbers.

Yoona Kang

Located on Dalmaji and overlooking the ocean, Giwajip Daegutang has been one of the “must eat at restaurants” in Busan for years. They serve only one kind of dish, Daegutang (codfish soup), so you can order just by number.

Daegutang (11,000 won) with side dishes

The soft radish blends perfectly with a heaping bowl of codfish in their deep-tasting soup, accompanied by simple, but delicious side dishes. The meal is perfect for lunch, dinner, or haejang.

The well-cooked codfish, which is chock full of protein, calcium, and phosphorus, is so soft, and the thick soup slowly boiled over time slides down your throat and soothes your body throughout.

You can put the ready-to-use pepper-based paste to make the soup spicy, or vinegar to make it more light and refreshing.

The endless side dishes are freshly made each morning and vary daily. While the food may be to die for, the service could seem a little cold according to many local diners.

It gets busy during lunchtime, but there are so many seats and rooms that you probably won’t have a problem finding a seat. However, although there is a huge parking lot, it is difficult to park and cars are in line during lunchtime.

While there are other locations around Busan, including Seomyeon and the City Hall area, this is their flagship store in the city.

Restaurant Information

Giwajip Daegutang (기와집 대구탕)

Open: 8:00 – 21:00 daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: 46, Dalmaji-gil 104beongil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-731-5020

Reservation: Available

Parking: Available

Take-out: Available

 

Yoona Kang
Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-11 ° C
-11 °
-11 °
40 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Tue
-8 °
Wed
-1 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 