Located across from the Traffic Broadcasting Network Busan around Pukyong National University, The Mat has served various Korean-style hanu dishes for five years since its open.

The Mat in Daeyeon-dong offers a great Korean hanu dining experience specializing in Eonyang bulgogi.

Since regular Korean hanu barbecue is available only for dinner or on weekdays and we still wanted meat, we ordered Eonyang Yuksu Bulgogi — a Korean style seasoned beef.

Eonyang Bulgogi originated in Eonyang in Ulsan sometime after the Korean War. During difficult times, people still tried to have meat for special occasions. Though Eonyang was one of the main cow breeding areas in Korea, hanu was still not easy to get so they started to season the thinly sliced meat with soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar.

Many workers from all other areas who were helping to build the Gyeongbu Expressway at the time fell in love with the taste of Eonyang Bulgogi and it became popular in Korea.

In keeping with tradition, Eonyang Yuksu Bulgogi at The Mat is carefully seasoned after your order and served with the special round grill pan, which comes with hot meat soup with mushrooms and noodles.

The steam from the soup prevents the meat from burning, and it can be a dipping sauce or as a hot soup to enjoy with your rice and meat.

The meat was soft and seasoned nicely — not overpowering, and its deliciously salty sweet taste was so nicely soaked in the meat that it went perfectly with rice in lettuce wraps.

To finish up the dinner, there should be noodles or Korean stew doenjangjjige or gimchijjige.

We chose Bibim noodles which are served for 10,000 won and noodles with icy soup for 11,000. If you cannot pick only one, you can order banban, which you can have bibim at first then add the soup to make noodle soup.

They also serve around five kinds of hanu gomtang from 11,000 won to 20,000 per portion, other hanu special dishes from 20,000 won to 65,000 won, and several kinds of Korean alcohol from 4,000 won to 10,000 won.

During the lunch hour (noon to 1 p.m.), this place is packed with workers of companies and universities around the area. Valet parking is available when needed. There are a few different sizes of rooms for groups.

Restaurant Information

The Mat (더 맛)

Open: 10:00 – 22:00 daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: Jogakgongwon-ro 45, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-621-0022

Parking: Available

Take-out: Available

Reservation: Available

