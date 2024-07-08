Eat Like a Local: Have a Nice Chat with Cute Drinks and Desserts at Snoopy Place Busan

There is nothing more relaxing than to spend your time eating and having a conversation with friends and family.

If you are currently looking for a new option, Snoopy Place Busan might be a good addition to your favorite list.

Located in the Haeundae area on the first floor of the Jade Building, tourists and locals can find some tasty adorable cakes, cookies, and refreshing drinks at reasonable prices.

With a Peanuts-inspired interior, it’s a fun place to grab a dessert and a beverage after a day at the beach.

The cafe has two stories — the first floor is for customers to order what they want and the second floor is where people can enjoy their treats.

Moreover, there are good photo zones that you can find as a background for your social media pics.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Red Velvet, Peanut Nutella, and Corn Caramel cakes are a definite must-try.

Softly baked cakes with different kinds of fillings such as cream cheese, delicate mousse, and caramel cream complement one another and are highly recommended.

For the drinks, enjoying a cafe latte and chocolate milk will balance your palate.

With an affordable price range from 5,000 won to 7,000 won for the desserts and drinks, it makes it a good place for a fun little hangout spot with the Peanuts gang.

It’s definitely a fun place to check out on your next trip to Haeundae if you’re looking to break away from the traditional cafes around town.

Restaurant Information

Snoopy Place Busan

Open: 10:00 – 21:00 Daily

Address: U-dong 763, Haeundae-gu

Phone: 0507-1328-0790

Take out: Available

Internet: Available

Parking: Available