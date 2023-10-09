Eat Like a Local: Healthy Affordable Options at Gym Kitchen

Gym Kitchen, with seven branches in Busan and numerous outlets across the country, provides an affordable and healthy dining option.

Since its establishment in 2019, the franchise has rapidly expanded nationwide, driven by its motto, “Lose Weight in the Kitchen, Get Fit in the Gym.”

Recognizing the Korean commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Gym Kitchen offers delectable meals that prioritize protein, addressing a common deficiency in Korean cuisine while controlling carbohydrate intake and incorporating essential fats.

Its straightforward dining concept allows you to savor a fast meal in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere.

Their menu includes three types of pasta—basil pasta, tomato pasta, and soybean pasta—and three variations of risotto with the same delightful flavors.

For meat lovers, Gym Kitchen offers a diverse selection of steaks, such as beef, pork, chicken, duck, and lamb, along with roast beef, sausage, hot dogs, and tilapia, all served with generous portions of rice and vegetables.

Whether you dine in or opt for a takeaway lunch box, Gym Kitchen’s well-balanced servings will leave you satiated without compromising your dietary goals, making it an ideal choice for those looking to shed pounds or maintain a healthy weight.

Meals run around 10,000 won to 15,000 won which offers an affordable option for health-conscious diners.

For protein drinks, they offer coffee, chocolate, and injeolmi as well as three types of gym smoothies — lemon lime, blueberry, and mango.

You can find locations in Haeundae, Suyeoung, Seomyeon, Centum City, PNU, Gijang, and Jeonggwan.

Stores are open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends though locations may differ.