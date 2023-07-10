Eat Like a Local: Hong Kong Comfort Food at Hao’Sum

Being in what I call a self-proclaimed “food rut” recently, I decided to stray away from my usual go-to’s when shopping at Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City and went and looked for something new.

I usually grab a bite to eat when shopping at Shinsegae, so instead of doing the same places I usually go to, I took a more extended walk around the restaurants on B1 and came across Hao’Sum, a self-proclaimed “Hong Kong Comfort Food” restaurant.

Seeing how it’s been about 15 years since I last was in Hong Kong, I thought I’d try it.

We started with the Siu Mai dim sum, packed with shrimp and pork. It arrived steaming hot and its tender texture was a lovely aperitif as we waited for our main dishes.

They offer four other kinds of dim sum — Xaio Long Bao, Spicy Xaio Long Bao, Squid Ink Har Gow, and Truffle Cha Siu Bao — ranging from 7,500 to 9,000 won for three pieces.

Four kinds of noodle dishes are available, including Hao’sum Noodles in Beef Broth, Spicy Hot Pot Noodles with Beef Slices, Knife-cut Noodles with Mapo Tofu, and a Knife-cut Noodles with Meat JJajjang Sauce.

Three main dishes — Sweet and Sour Pork with Fried Garlic, Fried Whole Chicken Wings, and Deep-fried Squid with Cumin and Spicy Seasoning — are also available.

I, however, went with one of the Clay Pot Rice options, the Spicy Pork Patty to be exact.

Hong Kong clay pot rice is a traditional dish cooked in a clay pot, combining rice, meat, and vegetables for a flavorful and comforting meal. It’s similar to Dolsot Bibimbap, but with fewer vegetables and without spicy sauce.

After a 15-minute wait, it came out piping hot and sizzling on the bottom of the pot.

Though the server said it was spicy, I didn’t find any spice to the meal, but it was quite clean and fresh with a bit of crunch of the rice from the burning clay pot.

Their meals are affordable, ranging from around 12,000 won to 22,000 won and the staff spoke English as well as the menus were in English.

Overall, it was an enjoyable meal and reminded me of past visits to Hong Kong, a city that I always thought had some of the best food I’ve ever eaten.

Maybe it’s time I think about making a return.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11:00 – 21:00 Daily

Location: Shinsegae Department Store Centum City, B1