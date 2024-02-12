Eat Like a Local: Hong Kong Style BBQ at Pookie’s

Located on the second floor of the trendy Millac the Market in Suyeong-gu, Pookie’s offers tasty Hong Kong BBQ dishes that won’t break the bank.

For those looking for a Chinese-style meal, Pookie’s offers a variety of options, including crispy duck, fried noodles, Hainan chicken, BBQ pork on rice, Cantonese honey chicken, and more.

With prices around 10,000 to 15,000 won for a meal, this fast-casual reinterprets the tastes of Hong Kong and brings a nice change of pace for people looking for something a little different to eat.

At a recent lunch with a friend, we went with the fried noodles with honey chicken and also the crispy duck dupbap.

Both were well cooked and we were given a warning about the spicy flakes for the noodles as they take the dish from regular to super-spiced with just a sprinkle.

Overall, we really enjoyed our meals, the meats were crispy and though the duck was a little dry, when mixed with the duck sauce it tasted delicious.

The portions were maybe slightly smaller than normal, but we still felt full after our meals.

For seating, there is a small counter with chairs, or across from the restaurant, there is a larger dining space with tables.

If you’re looking to try something a little different than Korean fare and can’t travel outside the country this winter, Pookie’s is a great choice for your taste buds to take a culinary journey to Hong Kong without having to buy a plane ticket.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11:30 – 21:00 daily

Address: Millaksubyeon-ro 17beon-gil, 56, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-758-8806