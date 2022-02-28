Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Casual Dining Korean-Style at Hyangyujae in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo

Yoona Kang

As the local dining scene continues to expand its options, casual dining has become a hot trend among locals looking for quality meals at affordable prices.

A casual Korean dining restaurant, Hyangyujae fits the bill with a lovely ambiance and has two locations in Busan — in Yongho-dong and Cheongsapo.

Both feature a comfortable mixed atmosphere of modern, Korean style.

You can easily enjoy Korean-style dining, with a variety of menu options including a delightful pajeon bustling with flavor.

Having visited around four times to either of the two locations, I have always found the food to be consistently mild, fresh, clean, and suitable for everyone if she or he does not have a quite strong preference. The side dishes are basic and plentiful, and always refillable.

There are four kinds of fish meals — grilled or braised galchi (cutlassfish) and godeungeo (mackerel), and they are served from 11,000 won to 16,000 won per person and can be ordered for more than one. These fish meals come with rice made individually after the order.

Other meals come with normal Korean-style rice bowls.

The main dish for jukkumi jeongsik (spicy seasoned webfoot octopus meal) for three people (45,000 won)

Fans of octopus would like the jukkumi jeongsik which was tasty with the spicy sauce and a bit of barbecued taste.

Dolsot bibimbap (8,000 won) and cheonggukjang (8,000 won)

Five kinds of other meals are served for from 7,500 won and 9,500 won. Special dishes including pajeon and gamjajeon (Korean-style potato pancake) are available as extras with meals or anju from 6,000 won to 30,000 won.

Korean alcohol, including four kinds of delicious makgeolli, are priced between 3,500 won to 8,000 won.

Restaurant Information

Hyangyujae (향유재)

Open: 11:00 – 21:00 daily (except Seollal and Chuseok)

Address: 54, Igidaegongwon-ro, Nam-gu, Busan

    : 30, Cheongsapo-ro 67beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-628-8668 (Igidae) / 051-703-8668 (Cheongsapo)

Parking: Available

Reservation: Possible

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

