Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Sia Lee

Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.

According to legend, the dish dates back to one of the most humiliating days in Korean history when King Soonjong, the last of the Chosun Dynasty, refused to eat after signing the treaty with Japan that colonized Korea and ended his reign.

His royal chef then developed the dish to cheer him up which each ingredient symbolized the strength and resilience of the Korean people.

The classic hearty soup at I Hwa Soo is a traditional reminder of that time, and its spicy traditional version is a perfect way to warm up on a cold winter’s day.

With seven varieties to choose from, including tofu, brisket, mushroom, traditional, and with kalguksu among others all priced at 10,000 won, it’s a great value for a quality meal sure to leave you full when you’ve finished.

The chain uses beef bone and high-quality lamb with traditional vegetables that promote a healthy food culture and continue to strive to provide quality dishes. They have won 1st place in the franchise category for yukgaejang at the 2020 Korea Consumer Satisfaction Index for four consecutive years.

There are five other locations around the city in Gijang, Namcheon-dong, near City Hall, Sasang-gu, and at Busan Station.

Restaurant Information

Open: 9:00 – 24:00 daily

Address: 110-112, 1st floor, Marinecity-ro, 37, Hanil Ordew, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-747-3389

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Haps Staff -
Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Michelin Guide Hands Out Stars for 32 Seoul Restaurants

Haps Staff -
32 restaurants in Seoul have received Michelin Stars at the guide announced its highly regarded star selections for the capital, giving the much-coveted three stars to two Korean restaurants with unique cuisine and quality service
Read more
Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Updates its Business Hours

Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae has announced its new business hours due to COVID-19.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Limited Spaces Available Left For HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Haps Staff -
For those looking for an American Thanksgiving dinner this year, HQ Bar has limited space left for their dinner on November 26.
Read more
Dine & Drink

“Specialty Cafes” Chosen as Most Promising New Small Businesses in Busan

Haps Staff -
Specialty tea and coffee cafes were chosen as the most promising small businesses in Busan that can promote the city by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Charles H in Seoul Grabs #49 on World’s Best Bars List

Haps Staff -
Charles H located at the Four Seasons in Seoul moved up to #49 on the World's Best Bars List for 2020.
Read more

The Latest

Ailee to Perform In Busan on Christmas Day

KPop Haps Staff -
Popular Korean singer Ailee will hold two Christmas Day concerts at BEXCO Auditorium as part of her "I am: Connected" tour.
Read more

Musicals “Cats” and “Wicked” Coming to Busan in 2021

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Two large-scale musicals are scheduled to come to Busan's Dream Theatre next year.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Authorities Considering Raising Social Distancing Measures in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan detected 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 636. 
Read more

Thai Airways Announces One Flight From BKK to ICN For its Winter Schedule

Travel Haps Staff -
Thai Airways has announced its flight schedule operations for winter 2021 with one flight scheduled each week to South Korea.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
59 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.
Read more

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.
Read more

Michelin Guide Hands Out Stars for 32 Seoul Restaurants

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
32 restaurants in Seoul have received Michelin Stars at the guide announced its highly regarded star selections for the capital, giving the much-coveted three stars to two Korean restaurants with unique cuisine and quality service
Read more

Wolfhound Updates its Business Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae has announced its new business hours due to COVID-19.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 