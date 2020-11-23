Eat Like a Local: I Hwa Soo Traditional Yukgaejang in Marine City

Recently opened on the first floor at Hanil Ordew in Marine City, I Hwa Soo Jeontong Yukgaejang is a popular nationwide chain that serves up delicious modern and traditional bowls of spicy beef soup.

According to legend, the dish dates back to one of the most humiliating days in Korean history when King Soonjong, the last of the Chosun Dynasty, refused to eat after signing the treaty with Japan that colonized Korea and ended his reign.

His royal chef then developed the dish to cheer him up which each ingredient symbolized the strength and resilience of the Korean people.

The classic hearty soup at I Hwa Soo is a traditional reminder of that time, and its spicy traditional version is a perfect way to warm up on a cold winter’s day.

With seven varieties to choose from, including tofu, brisket, mushroom, traditional, and with kalguksu among others all priced at 10,000 won, it’s a great value for a quality meal sure to leave you full when you’ve finished.

The chain uses beef bone and high-quality lamb with traditional vegetables that promote a healthy food culture and continue to strive to provide quality dishes. They have won 1st place in the franchise category for yukgaejang at the 2020 Korea Consumer Satisfaction Index for four consecutive years.

There are five other locations around the city in Gijang, Namcheon-dong, near City Hall, Sasang-gu, and at Busan Station.

Restaurant Information

Open: 9:00 – 24:00 daily

Address: 110-112, 1st floor, Marinecity-ro, 37, Hanil Ordew, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-747-3389