Eat Like a Local: Delicious Duck Bulgogi at Ildeungga in Gijang

On the fourth floor of the building on the main road before Hilton Busan in Gijang, Ildeungga opens every day for duck meat lovers at affordable prices.

Featuring wide-open panoramic views, the comfortable interior welcomes its customers.

This place is also very close to Haedong Yonggung Temple.

This special duck bulgogi restaurant has mainly two kinds of bulgogi on the menu; soybean sauce and gochujang sauce duck bulgogi with three sets available — a family set for 62,000 won, a couple set for 46,000 won, and the mini set for 28,000 won which is available only for additional orders.

We, four of us, ordered a family set with soybean sauce, which consists of 800g of meat and 600g of vegetables, and a bokkeumbap (fried rice) for two when we had a little bit of bulgogi left.

We were first quite surprised at the amount of meat and also at the delicious taste. The thinly sliced meat was easy to cook with the fresh vegetable medley. The sauce was so mild that we could fully savor the meat’s texture and taste.

Various fresh leaves to make wraps were added to the meal, and the individually served dipping sauce for the meat was fun to try out.

The bokkeumbap mixed with the leftover meat, which is pan-fried right on the table, is also a must at this restaurant. It was a great way to finish up the meal after fully enjoying the duck.

When we were leaving the restaurant, we were given a discount coupon for a café on the top floor. It can be very busy during the meal hours. Reservations are recommended for bigger groups or tables by the window. Bus pick-ups are available for a group with more than 11 people.

This restaurant is awarded as “excellent ” for hygiene by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Restaurant Information

Ildeungga (일등가)

Open: 11:00 – 21:40 daily, 8:30 p.m. last order

Address: 266, Gijanghaean-ro, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-722-2000 (ARS-2)

Parking: Available

Take-out: Available