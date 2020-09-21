Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.

Situated at the entrance area of the Igidae Beach Trail, Insaeng Hoetjip specializes in mulhoe — mul means ‘water’, and mulhoe is raw fish in an icy soup.

Their course menus are also really popular due to their high-quality hoe (pronounced hwae) with surprisingly reasonable prices.

This place would be ideal for a meal before or after the walk around the Igidae Coastal Trail, from Oryukdo Skywalk or even after a nice walk from around Gwangan beach area.

Igidae is a historical place — I means ‘two’, gi means ‘hostess’ and dae means ‘stand’. One of the stories related to the origin of the name is that two hostesses jumped into the water hugging Japanese commanders at the party after Japan conquered Suyeong Castle in 1592.

However, Igidae is much more famous for the beautiful coastline trail in this modern era and has become a must-visit for nature and sea lovers.

After a nice walk around Igidae with a friend, we decided to have some hoe with soju. The location was perfect for us and so was the price.

Upon entering, the interior was clean and comfortable, and the workers were very professional and friendly.

The hoe courses are served starting from 25,000 won per person.

After ordering, we first got served a lovely congee followed by some side dishes and a small amount of mulhoe. All the side dishes were fresh with different seasonings, so it was enjoyable to try them all. The mulhoe in the lead photo was nicely seasoned with a bit of a spicy kick, living up to their reputation for which they specialize.

Two kinds of hoe followed — the different kinds of texture of the fresh fish were smooth and chewy. The raw fish with washed kimchi added with your choice of sauce as you see in the main photo is recommended if you would like to try enjoying as the locals in Busan do.

A fish cutlet, sushi, and fries included in the course along with maeuntang were served next. The kalkal, siwon and deep taste of the soup was more than satisfactory. We were so full but we had to order a bowl of rice to really enjoy the spicy soup.

There are around four kinds of mulhoe which are served for from 12,000 won to 40,000 won and hoe bibimbap is 12,000 won. For courses with more than two people, there are more kinds of fish which you can indulge. Normal hoe dishes are served from 30,000 to 90,000 won by kind and size.

Several kinds of Korean alcohol are from 4,000 won to 25,000 won.

Insaeng means ‘life’. Insaeng Hoetjip would be a great place to share time with the important people in your life.

Restaurant Information

Insaeng Hoetjip (인생횟집)

Open: 11:30 – 22:00 daily except two days each for Seollal and Chuseok holidays.

Address: Igidaegongwon-ro12Beongil 2, Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-624-0011

Parking: Available

Delivery: Available except for courses

Reservation: Available

WiFi: Available

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Looking for food delivered to your door? Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first delivery order from local restaurants in selected areas of Busan.