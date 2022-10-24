Eat Like a Local: Kaisi Sou Sou, a Japanese Treat in Seomyeon

A heart-warming Japanese dish from Kaisi Sou Sou is the perfect meal to enjoy as the weather cools down from the long summer heat.

It serves a wide range of options from rice bowls to ramen, with options sure to please your palate.

Located in the Seomyeon area, it is only four minutes away from metro exit 1 to get there. The restaurant usually fills up quickly during peak hours and weekends, but we got lucky not to have to queue even though it was on Saturday.

We decided to try the Tantanmen, a noodle dish covered in chili oil and sesame oil. Seeming somewhat similar to the Korean-Chinese jjampong, the red color from the broth makes it looks super spicy upon first glance, but surprisingly, it was somewhat mild with a little after-kick with the taste of the pepper slowly building up on your tongue over time, leaving a tingling sensation behind.

As for the Maze soba, the dry noodles are served together with spicy minced pork and the combination of toppings of green onions, seaweed flakes, a slice of Char Siu, and raw egg yolk on top is truly something to experience.

To enjoy everything to the fullest, I recommend you mix everything together to get the perfect balanced taste of all the toppings. It has a very rich umami flavor that I think has become another go-to flavor of maze soba bowl for me.

The cozy interior is welcoming and very aesthetically pleasing and what makes it even better is the playlist selection that was played inside.

Though with Japan recently reopening, those who don’t have time to travel just yet can feel the strong vintage Japanese ambiance sitting there.

With affordable dishes between 9,000 won to 14,000 won and a quaint ambiance, Kaisi Sou Sou is a great choice for an enjoyable dining experience.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm daily

Address: 45 Seomyeon-ro 68beon-gil, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 70-4113-5566