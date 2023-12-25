Eat Like a Local: Mexican and Indian Cuisines Meet at Taco N Tikka

On a recent outing to Haeundae to check out the Light Festival, I was walking down Gunam-ro and noticed a restaurant I hadn’t seen before.

We’ve all heard the great things about fusing Mexican and Korean food, but offering a fusion of Indian and Mexican food, of which I am both a fan of? I was intrigued.

Taco N Tikka, which recently opened along the strip above the Hi Asia restaurant, combines the two exciting culinary flavors to make an Indi-Mex uniting fresh, handmade delicacies at affordable prices.

It’s a little bit different than what you might expect from a Mexican restaurant, but the taste is by no means sacrificed by infusing Indian flavors as both cuisines have similarities and can resemble each other with flavor, spiciness, and texture.

Offering a variety of starters, quesadillas, soft and crunch tacos, burritos, fajitas, and salad bowls, prices vary from around 13,000 won to 25,000 won per dish.

A complimentary bowl of chips and guacamole was also given as a starter which didn’t disappoint.

If you’re looking to give your taste buds something new, Taco N Tikka is a good option to try to break the monotony of both cuisines and enjoy the fusion combining a new taste sensation.

Eat-in or takeaway is available.

Restaurant Information

Open Hours: Opens at noon, closed Monday

Address: 31 Gunam-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan (3rd Floor)