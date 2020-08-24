Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Sia Lee

A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.

As with any restaurant that prides itself with over 10 years of service, Gavi has a long-standing reputation for providing gastro-minded Busanites quality Italian and French-inspired dishes by owner Suk Yoon-kyoung.

Originally located in Seomyeon, they made the decision to move to Haeundae this January which provides a new, unique space to sample the homemade fresh tastes the kitchen has to offer.

Upon entry, the dining room is tastefully decorated and feels well worth the effort to head into Jwa-dong in Haeundae, a bit off the beaten path for the more popular locations close to the beach.

Enjoy a wide selection of pasta, risotto, and meat choices, including vegetarian and vegan are on offer while pairing your choice with over 500 wines to select from around the globe.

I enjoyed a casual evening dinner with friends recently where we ordered the spicy chicken cream pasta, a seafood cream pasta accompanied with a large Caesar salad.

Everything was cooked to perfection and perfectly paired with their recent addition of Georgian wine.

Prices are a tad higher than normal but not unreasonable, and for quality Italian cooking, I’m more than happy to spend a little more.

If you’re looking for a more upscale dining option, perfect for a meeting, special occasion or date, Gavi Wine House is a great choice where you won’t be disappointed.

Restaurant Information

Open: 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: Jwadong Sunhwan Ro, 8 Beon-gil 7, Haeundae Gu, Busan

Phone: 051-808-1655

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Announces Safety Precautions for Delivery Service

Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced new safety precautions for customers and drivers in response to the increased social distancing measures in Korea.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more
Dine & Drink

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Located near Busan National University of Education, Gukje Milmyeon often features a line of folks waiting to get inside. It's worth the wait.
Read more

The Latest

Haeundae’s Grand Josun Hotel Announces Opening Date

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The new 5-star Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae has announced its opening date.
Read more

279 Churches Held On-Site Service Last Weekend in Busan Despite Administrative Order Not To

Busan News BeFM News -
Amid the second level of social distancing measures in place which effectively prohibits face-to-face worship at local churches, some churches in Busan, however, held on-site services regardless.
Read more

Daegu International Airport Reopens its First International Flight Service

Travel Haps Staff -
Daegu International Airport has reopened its first international flight with service to Yanji, China.
Read more

2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert is Postponed

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival Opening Concert scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
83 %
2.1kmh
1 %
Tue
32 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.
Read more

Shuttle Announces Safety Precautions for Delivery Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced new safety precautions for customers and drivers in response to the increased social distancing measures in Korea.
Read more

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea