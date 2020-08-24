Eat Like a Local: Mouthwatering Delights at Gavi Wine House in Jung-dong

A long time favorite in the city, Gavi Wine House offers great food, wine, and a delightful dining experience.

As with any restaurant that prides itself with over 10 years of service, Gavi has a long-standing reputation for providing gastro-minded Busanites quality Italian and French-inspired dishes by owner Suk Yoon-kyoung.

Originally located in Seomyeon, they made the decision to move to Haeundae this January which provides a new, unique space to sample the homemade fresh tastes the kitchen has to offer.

Upon entry, the dining room is tastefully decorated and feels well worth the effort to head into Jwa-dong in Haeundae, a bit off the beaten path for the more popular locations close to the beach.

Enjoy a wide selection of pasta, risotto, and meat choices, including vegetarian and vegan are on offer while pairing your choice with over 500 wines to select from around the globe.

I enjoyed a casual evening dinner with friends recently where we ordered the spicy chicken cream pasta, a seafood cream pasta accompanied with a large Caesar salad.

Everything was cooked to perfection and perfectly paired with their recent addition of Georgian wine.

Prices are a tad higher than normal but not unreasonable, and for quality Italian cooking, I’m more than happy to spend a little more.

If you’re looking for a more upscale dining option, perfect for a meeting, special occasion or date, Gavi Wine House is a great choice where you won’t be disappointed.

Restaurant Information

Open: 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: Jwadong Sunhwan Ro, 8 Beon-gil 7, Haeundae Gu, Busan

Phone: 051-808-1655

