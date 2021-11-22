Eat Like a Local — Mouthwatering Seoul-Style Eats at Saembaek Bulgogi in Marine City

Recently opened, Saembaek Bulgogi in Marine City has some of the best Korean bulgogi the city has to offer.

The name means “300”, which is the size of generous portions they serve in grams.

The restaurant is the newest venture from the owners of Sigolbapsang Poongwonjang, an extremely popular traditional Korean restaurant located about 500 meters from the Hilton Hotel in Gijang known for its delicious, fresh meals at affordable prices, and also under the umbrella of the same dining group that owns Kangaroo Point in Marine City.

A different dining experience for Busanites

While there are considered three regional variations of bulgogi in the country, Busanites are more familiar with the Eonyang bulgogi style, which comes marinated with soy sauce.

This distinction of Seoul-style bulgogi, which is considered an older, more traditional style, is that the meat is fresh and covered with green onions, and then boiled with a homestyle mixture of in-house broth made with fruits which makes the taste a perfect combination of sweet and salty and without added MSG.

To say the food here is fresh is an understatement — everything is locally sourced and made in-house with high-quality ingredients and fresh thinly-sliced Korean rib-eye meat.

Its side dishes are all made from domestic ingredients, including the absolutely amazing kimchi, and are plentiful.

Prices are very reasonable, ranging from 19,000 won to 28,000 per 300 grams, with side dishes including regular or spicy shrimp which you can boil, and delicious kimchi jjiggae, and dwenjang jjiggae for 5,000 won apiece.

Come with an appetite

The large, inviting interior welcomes diners to a homestyle dinner though it is so big at 100-pyeong, you can have privacy for meetings or social engagements where you want a quiet atmosphere.

The attentive staff also guides you through your meal, cooking the meal just right when it’s ready to eat.

Its portions are large, but the tastes are so addictive you won’t stop until you’re more than full, so come on an empty stomach and enjoy one of the best bulgogi meals you will have in Korea.

They also offer take-out options if you want to cook at home.

Restaurant Information

Saembaek Bulgogi (삼백불고기)

Open: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (10:30 p.m. last order)

Address: 91 Marine city 1-ro, U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051 – 753 – 4242

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>