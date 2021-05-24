Eat Like a Local: Premium Eats at Madangswae Wangsogeumgui in Marine City

Located in the Worldmark building facing the water in Marine City, Madangswae Wangsogeumgui is a popular pork restaurant that keeps locals coming back for their premium meat at an affordable price.

Using premium handon meat which is grown domestically in Jeju Island, Jirisan Mountain, and the northern coastal areas of Gangwon-do, it is known for being low fat and high in protein as well as very fresh as it is usually served within a week to the table and is not frozen.

Though it has just a small menu, they specialize in samgyupsal, moksal, and dwaeji kalbi, while also offering standard extras such as dwenjang jjiggae and individually cooked rice with all products, including their tasty Yeosu kimchi, made domestically.

This popular eatery usually has lines waiting outside around dinner time — a testament to their popularity.

With a relaxed atmosphere and a comfortable dining experience, a two-person meal will set you back about 30,000 won to 40,000 won.

Restaurant Information

Open: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Phone: 051-742-9234

Address: 1435-2, U-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Parking: Available inside Worldmark Building

