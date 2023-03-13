Eat Like a Local: Premium Fish Cakes at Goraesa in Bujeon Market

Among some phenomenal traditional markets in Busan, Bujeon Market in Busanjin-gu boasts everything from classic art to delicious food.

Among the more famous stores in the market, Goraesa stands out for its eomuk, a traditional style fish cake they’ve made since 1963.

Equipped with their own factory, they make different kinds of amazing fish cakes.

Fish cakes in Busan are considered the most delicious in the nation and the Goraesa fish cake is among the most premium in Busan.

It is made fresh and has no such things as MSG, preservatives, food coloring, or flour.

You can choose and pay on the first floor, and try it with coffee on the second floor. Although it is more expensive than that in super stores, its quality and taste cannot be compared.

You can also order it online and if your order is more than 50,000 won, it will be delivered free.

There are also three other locations in the city, with two near Jagalchi Market and one in Haeundae.

Restaurant Information

Goraesa (고래사)

Open: 10 am – 6 pm (except weekends and national holidays)

Phone: 1544-7902