Eat Like a Local: Quality and Affordable Thai Eats at Ssawadi in Suyeong

When it comes to Thai restaurants in Busan, I’m never quite sure what to expect.

As a lover of Thai cuisine, there’s always a bit of hit or miss here, and when trying a new place, I’m always a bit hesitant about what to actually expect.

On a recommendation from a friend, I ventured out to Ssawadi, a small but inviting restaurant located around the Centum Vista Dongwon 2 apartments in Suyeong-gu.

On arrival, I had some doubts when the first thing I saw was the self-service kimchi section, but it is Korea after all, so I tried to keep an open mind.

Its interior is pretty minimalistic, with Thai decorations spread about and a basic chair and table set up.

We ordered two dishes — the phad krapow moo, which I use as my guide to see how good the restaurant may be, and also the fried noodles, which wasn’t named phad thai, but resembled it in look and taste.

To my surprise, both dishes turned out quite good — the phad krapow moo had a kick I wasn’t expecting which seemed slightly salty, but still quite delicious, and the phad thai was also very flavorful, cooked with small shrimp and fried eggs.

The best part was the prices — nothing over 10,000 won. Most dishes are very well priced between 7,000 won to 9,000 won and for the quality and taste, I will definitely be going back.

The menu isn’t that big and features a few standard curries, three types of fried rice, chicken garlic rice, and a few styles of salguksu, which you will find more at Vietnamese restaurants in town.

Be warned there is no English on the menus, but the photos will more than help you with choosing what you want to dine on.

Restaurant Information

Ssawadi

Address: 126-19 Millak-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan, South Korea

Open: Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Break 2-5)

Telephone: 051-757-7170