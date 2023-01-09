Eat Like a Local: Ramen Houmeiken in the KSU District

Ramen Houmeiken in the Kyungsung University district serves up some of the best Japanese ramen in the city.

Consistently raved about by locals and expats, this 20-seat eatery takes its time to prepare amazing dishes at affordable prices.

The best-selling tonkotso ramen, a staple of the Fukuoka and Kyushu region in Japan, starts at 7,000 won and features a mouthwatering broth from pork bones that has been boiled for 24 hours. Don’t forget to crush your own garlic in for an even better flavor!

They also feature a spicier version of the dish which you can order in three levels and comes in a red broth.

Chashu ramen, chatoro ramen, and miso ramen are also available between 7,000 won and 9,000 won as are additional toppings to your meal for 500 to 1,500 won.

Be prepared to wait as they take their time to serve, though the wait is definitely worth it. The menu is also only in Korean and the staff doesn’t speak English, but it’s easy enough to navigate with the photo menu on the kiosk.

If you’re a fan of Japanese ramen, it’s worth the trek to get a bowl of what some say is the best ramen on this side of Fukuoka.

Restaurant Information

Ramen Houmeiken

Open: 11 a.m – 9 p.m. Closed Sunday (Rest time 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Address: 42, Yongso-ro 8 beon-gil, Nam-gu

Telephone: 051-625-7789