Eat Like a Local: Real Texas Flavor at Tejano Tex-Mex Barbecue

By Taehyeong Kim

If there are two things that go together in life, it’s Tex-Mex and barbecue.

Opened earlier this summer, Tejano Tex-Mex Barbecue, conveniently located on Gunam-ro in Haeundae, is a tribute to the US southern style of cooking with a selection of mouthwatering options which are the real deal.

The rooftop restaurant offers a fast-casual approach to its dining service while its chefs deliver quality in-house handmade tortillas and sauces using fresh ingredients daily.

Five types of tacos are on offer, including the popular brisket and carnitas options.

If you’re looking for a barbecue platter, they offer five platters ranging from 2-3 people up to 6-7 people with prices ranging from 59,000 won to 175,000 won.

 

