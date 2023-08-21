Eat Like a Local: Enjoy Korean Dining in Nature – Toam Seonbi Sikdang in Gijang

Tucked away off of Daebyeon-ro, Seonbi Sikdang is in a large space in Toam Park, also known as Pottery Park in Gijang, which is around seven minutes by car from Gijang Station on the East Line, or thirty minutes by car from Centum.

The entrance is a bit hard to find, but once you arrive, you are greeted with the beautiful sights and sounds of the surrounding nature.

It used to be a private house and pottery kiln for Toam Seo Ta-won, who died in 2005. His wife, sons, and daughters-in-law now run this popular restaurant and cafe in the tastefully decorated renovated houses.

Not unlike many restaurants these days, they make all their side dishes in-house, including doenjang (soybean paste) and kimchi, adding to the great taste of their dishes.

There were some people in our group who do not eat pork, so we ordered Seonbi Jeongsik for around 18,000 won per person though there were one or two pork side dishes served along with it.

Seonbi Jeongsik comes with doenjang jjigae and grilled fish. There were so many kinds of side dishes on the table that it was hard to actually fit them all into a photo.

The freshly-made side dishes were nicely seasoned and full of healthy tastes. The portion sizes were more than enough so that everyone could fully enjoy our meal.

Spicy Seasoned Pork Jeongsik is served for 20,000 won, and Spicy Seasoned Hairtail Jeongsik is for 30,000 won. A bowl of sweet red-bean soup is also offered to complete the meal for dessert.

Seating-wise, they have tables with chairs and tables with seating on the floor for those who enjoy dining Korean-style.

Reservations are recommended for this popular place. There is also a short but quite steep walk to the restaurant after parking.

After dinner, we took a leisurely stroll around the grounds, talking and walking while taking in the pottery and Pottery Friends in the backyard, of which Toam made 2002 items to celebrate the 2002 World Cup.

While wandering the grounds, we stumbled upon the Toam Cafe which serves several kinds of Korean traditional homemade-style tea for around 6,000 won and several kinds of coffee for around 4,500 won.

We tried all kinds of traditional tea and each was not too strong and enjoyable. The Jirisan Herb Tea was the best choice; the soothing and refreshing body and the aroma was a delightful finish to rejuvenate our bodies after a great meal.

If you are looking for an affordable dining option, Seonbi Sikdang is a great choice for a tasty traditional meal with a scenic backdrop sure to take your daily stress away.

Restaurant Information

Seonbi Sikdang (선비 식당)

Open: 11:30 – 21:00 daily (except Seollal and Chuseok)

Address: Daebyeon-ro 107-27, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-2231