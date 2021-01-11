Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Interestingly enough, there is at least one matjip (Korean for a gourmet restaurant) for dwaejigukbap and agujjim in each dong in Busan. Every one of those has its own unique recipe and style, and it is fun to check out and compare the differences.

As one among a few famous agujjim matjips in Daeyeon-dong, the nearly decade-old Mijeong has stood the test of time as a local go-to.

Agujjim, a specialty dish that originated in Masan, has become a staple of the Korean dining table since its inception in the 1960s.

Though quite pricey, it’s a tender, but spicy fish dish with bean sprouts which is meant to be shared with a variety of side dishes.

Mijeong offers three kinds of jjim, or a Korean-style spicy braised dish; agujjim, 30,000 won to 47,000 won depending on the size, haemul agujjim, 40,000 won to 55,000 won, and daeguppoljjim, a spicy braised codfish between 30,000 won to 45,000 won.

We ordered a small size haemul agujjim, which is made with monkfish and seafood. We wanted to have a variety of seafood other than only monkfish and did not want warty sea squirt, which is usually in regular agujjim and gives it its special taste.

You can choose the levels of spiciness from mild (sunhanmat), normal (botongmat), a little spicy (yakgan maeunmat), spicy (maeunmat), and very spicy (aju maeunmat).

Our botongmat haemul agujjim was a great choice. There was plenty of seafood including a small squid, prawns, and two abalone ear shells. The slight spiciness of the dish was invigorating, and the thick, red sauce smothered the seafood and bean sprouts, in a delicious, messy mix of goodness.

Rice is 1,000 won per portion and different kinds of Korean alcohol are served from 3,500 won to 10,000 won.

There are tables with only floor seating in this house-remodeled restaurant. It gets packed during meal times, especially at dinner time so waiting times may apply.

Restaurant Information

Mijeong Agujjim (미정 아구찜)

Open: 10:00 – 22:00 daily except Seollal and Chuseok

Address: UN-ro 177, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-624-5684

Reservations: Available

Takeout: Available

Parking: Available

Delivery: Available for nearby areas

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.