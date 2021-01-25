Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Step into the Land of Smiles at Thaibin in Oncheon-dong

While we still aren’t able to travel due to COVID-19, stepping into Thaibin, a Thai restaurant located in Oncheon-dong in Dongnae-gu was a pleasant surprise transplanting your mind into having a tropical holiday dinner somewhere in Thailand.

Located about 590 meters from Exit 5 of Myeongryun subway station, Thaibin’s large, beautiful exterior invites you into their modern two-story interior filled with greenery and unique decorations while the outside terrace has bungalows for a more intimate dining experience.

The menu has a wide variety of options including set menus for four which can range upwards of 90,000 won and premium sets for 5-6 for 119,000 won and 131,000 which includes eight dishes such as curry, pineapple fried rice, and morning glory amongst others.

Individual dishes are also a little more pricy than other Thai eateries with Phad Thai costing 15,000 won and Tom Yum Kung 25,000 won.

The exquisitely plated dishes are quite delicious, though some may think that the food may seem a little less authentic than other Thai restaurants in the city.

Nonetheless, for a special occasion, the unique atmosphere more than makes up for any flaws some might find with the food’s authenticity and the service was top notch on the day of our visit.

It’s definitely worth a go if you’re looking for a unique place in Busan to re-feel the atmosphere of Thailand, albeit just for a meal until you can get back to the real deal when travel allows for it.

Restaurant Information

Thaibin (타이빈)

Open: 11:00 – 22:00

Address: 12, Geumgangro 73 beon-gil, Dongnae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-558-8885

Reservations: Available

Lover of food, travel and new cultures, Cindy is currently back in Korea with a suitcase packed and ready to travel.

