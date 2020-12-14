Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Sia Lee

A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.

Designed stylishly with a modern look with a lovely inviting terrace, patrons are felt at ease to enjoy free flow conversation over mouthwatering dishes at affordable prices.

Not your typical izakaya that may tend to have a more boisterous clientele, Maeryo 36.5 is a great choice to indulge in some classic Japanese-style pub grub.

Sets of yakitori can range from 15,000 to 24,000 won, sashimi sets are from 26,000 won and a sample of five skewers and a very generous portion of salmon sashimi runs 39,000 won.

I set out with my friend for a late dinner early last month, where we enjoyed some pleasant conversation over the fresh salmon sashimi with some sake. It came in thick cuts and was mouthwateringly delicious, and washed down perfectly with the sake.

The menu also includes yukhoe, different soups, tempura, and skewers which may be a little tilted towards the Korean palate.

Complemented by the gracious patrons and friendly staff, the whole atmosphere of this friendly izakaya creates a truly memorable experience.

Restaurant Information

Open: 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Address: 35 Yongso-ro 19beon-gil, Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-612-0365

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Travel

