Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.

Yoona Kang

Yukgaejang, a hearty, spicy beef soup with vegetables is a Korean favorite that dates back to the Joseon Dynasty and was a fixture of the Korean royal cuisine.

This spicy, long-boiled beef soup made with brisket, seasonings, and vegetables such as green bean sprouts, bracken, and welsh onion is very nutritious and is said to help regain stamina during the summer months and a must eat when fighting a winter cold.

The top layer of oil is also removed so the soup is known to be quite siwonhahda amongst the locals.

Yukgaejang (8,000 won)

Taehwa Yukgaejang, located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years and still uses the same old-fashioned Korean techniques from the 1960s, boiling it for over 10 hours in a traditional cauldron.

The interior may be no-frills but the food is anything but, as they pack diners in daily with their affordable, delicious offerings.

I was quite surprised at the spiciness level of their yukgaejang; when compared to regular Korean red soups, it was not that spicy, but it had just the right amount of kick and was very refreshing on a cool winter’s day.

None of the flavors were too overpowering, as the spiciness of the chili powder and sweetness of the garlic and leeks blended perfectly together with the rice.

The basic side dishes served were simple, but fresh and amazing, too. I usually do not eat kimchi if it is not made in-house, but everything served was flavorful making for a great lunch choice.

They also serve suyuk (boiled beef slices) for 20,000 won and 30,000 won by size if you’re in the mood to add more meat to your meal.

With rooms with many sitting floor tables inside, this place is capable to hold bigger groups so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find tables even during busy times.

Restaurant Information

Taehwa Yukgaejang (태화 육개장)

Open: 08:30 – 21:30 except the first and third Sundays

Address: SeomyeonMunhwa-ro 19, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-802-5995

Takeout: Available

Parking: Not available

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Closing its Doors This Weekend

Haps Staff -
closing it's doors on Saturday 10/17, making way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla. Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then! All stock must go.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from Yonggungsa Temple and also not far from the Hilton Busan, Andong Boribap offers a gratifying Korean dining experience.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Healthy Salad Buffet at Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge”

Haps Staff -
The Lounge at Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon is hosting a salad buffet promotion at its first floor dining room.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets October Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

The Latest

BIFF Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday

BIFF Haps Staff -
Tickets for this year's Busan International Film Festival go on sale from this Thursday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Enjoy a Media Facade at Jinju’s Chokseokmun Until The End of November

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A media facade will light up the front gate of Chokseokmun in Jinju, Gyeongnam province until the end of November.
Read more

Busan Starts Early Harvest of Gingko Trees to Eradicate Bad Smells On City Streets

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that every fall, it will start early harvesting of ginkgo fruits that cause bad smells on city streets.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Best Places to See the Autumn Leaves

Domestic Destinations Tory Mock -
With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.
Read more

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival To Be Replaced With An Exhibition This Year

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, which has been held every year at Busan's Yongdusan Park and Gwangbok-ro area, will be replaced by an exhibition due to COVID-19.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
72 %
2.1kmh
34 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Beer Shop Closing its Doors This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
closing it's doors on Saturday 10/17, making way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla. Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then! All stock must go.
Read more

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

Travel