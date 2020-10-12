Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Yukgaejang, a hearty, spicy beef soup with vegetables is a Korean favorite that dates back to the Joseon Dynasty and was a fixture of the Korean royal cuisine.

This spicy, long-boiled beef soup made with brisket, seasonings, and vegetables such as green bean sprouts, bracken, and welsh onion is very nutritious and is said to help regain stamina during the summer months and a must eat when fighting a winter cold.

The top layer of oil is also removed so the soup is known to be quite siwonhahda amongst the locals.

Taehwa Yukgaejang, located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years and still uses the same old-fashioned Korean techniques from the 1960s, boiling it for over 10 hours in a traditional cauldron.

The interior may be no-frills but the food is anything but, as they pack diners in daily with their affordable, delicious offerings.

I was quite surprised at the spiciness level of their yukgaejang; when compared to regular Korean red soups, it was not that spicy, but it had just the right amount of kick and was very refreshing on a cool winter’s day.

None of the flavors were too overpowering, as the spiciness of the chili powder and sweetness of the garlic and leeks blended perfectly together with the rice.

The basic side dishes served were simple, but fresh and amazing, too. I usually do not eat kimchi if it is not made in-house, but everything served was flavorful making for a great lunch choice.

They also serve suyuk (boiled beef slices) for 20,000 won and 30,000 won by size if you’re in the mood to add more meat to your meal.

With rooms with many sitting floor tables inside, this place is capable to hold bigger groups so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find tables even during busy times.

Restaurant Information

Taehwa Yukgaejang (태화 육개장)

Open: 08:30 – 21:30 except the first and third Sundays

Address: SeomyeonMunhwa-ro 19, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-802-5995

Takeout: Available

Parking: Not available