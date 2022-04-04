Eat Like a Local: Taste the Best Tonkatsu in PNU

A bowl of rice with Tonkatsu would be the perfect meal after a long day. When it comes to the Japanese-style pork cutlet, Tonshou near the PNU area is well-known for having the best classic roasted katsu all over Busan.

Tonshou is famous for having a long waiting list, but we were lucky when the staff let us in during their two-hour break time.

They were very welcoming and we could immediately feel the authenticity of the restaurant. The interior is simple, yet sophisticated, detailed with Japanese ornaments that make you feel as if you are sitting in a restaurant in Osaka.

Tonshou menu prices ranged from 9,500 won to 15,000 won for each meal. The one we ordered is a basic Rose Katsu (로스카스) and Ebi Katsu (에비카스). Both come with a bowl of rice, soup, Kimchi, and a fresh salad on the side.

At first glance, you can already sense the crispiness of the tempura and the breading on the corner of the cutlet just melts away on the first bite leaving a juicy texture in your mouth.

You can add extra flavors to each bite with various sauces served on the table. Our favorite was adding the Yuzu sauce on top of the salad. The unique sour taste gives an extra fresh flavor to it.

The restaurant is usually full most of the time, so you may want to come early to avoid waiting.

Restaurant Information

Tonshou(톤쇼우)

Open: 11:30 am – 8:30 pm daily (Break time 3 pm – 5 pm)

Address: Geumgang-ro Geumjeong-gu 247-10

Phone: 051-517-1727

