Eat Like a Local: Thai Treats in the Heart of Suyeong

Recently opened, Pili Pili is a new Thai restaurant tucked on the backroads between exits 15 and 17 of the Suyeong subway station.

Pili Pili, which means pepper, is more set in a diner-style than a restaurant and has a very warm and comforting atmosphere that makes it seem more like a local hangout than a place you would want to impress a date.

The owner and staff are what sets this place apart in terms of atmosphere, as they are very kind and open to conversation and have a couple of other popular dining establishments in the city.

Its limited menu consists of a bunch of Thai favorites, including Pad Thai with choice of chicken or shrimp, Phad Krapow Moo, Green Curry, Yellow Curry, and Som Tam to name a few.

It also has a wide variety of reasonably-priced cocktails available and Thai beer for those looking for a cheeky evening drink.

A variety of Thai snacks are also available for purchase in the rear of the store.

It’s open six days a week, excluding Wednesdays, opening at 5 p.m.

Restaurant Information

Open: 5 pm to 12 am M,T,Th,Sun — 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fri and Sat

Address:  Gwangan-dong, 94-3, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Lover of food, travel and new cultures, Cindy is currently back in Korea with a suitcase packed and ready to travel.

