Eat Like a Local: The Bangkok Brings a Taste of Thailand to Mipo

With lovely decor and great food in an uber-cool setting, The Bangkok is one of the newest Thai restaurants in town located in the heart of Mipo.

As it seems recently that there are new Thai places popping up around Busan quite frequently, The Bangkok steps it up a notch by not only offering delicious meals but also a more upscale interior than most others around the city.

Its three stories, which include a roof terrace for the warmer months, all offer a quaint dining experience with dishes coming out quite quickly from their experienced Thai chef.

While the flavors from the dishes we ordered definitely reminded me of authentic Thai, they didn’t have that full-Thai spiciness I enjoy, though that could just have been the chef taming down the dishes to cater to the locals.

I will definitely make sure to tell the chef to spice it up next time and if you’re a fan of the heat, it’s a good recommendation to do just that as well.

A group of friends celebrated an event there recently and we ordered quite a few dishes to share, all of which were delicious.

You can expect to pay around 8,000 won to 13,000 won for appetizers and 13,000 won to around 35,000 won for mains.

The prices may seem much higher than other Thai restaurants in the city, however, they don’t skimp on portions and you’re also paying for a much nicer interior and atmosphere than many others.

They also have a selection of desserts as well as wine, whisky, beer, soju, and soft drinks.

As the Mipo area has suddenly had many bespoke cafes open recently and with its close proximity to the beach, it’s a great restaurant to try out if you’re looking for something a bit more upscale but won’t break the bank.

Restaurant Information

The Bangkok

Address: 940-13 Jung 1(il)-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Open: Daily 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., (Break 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Closed every second and fourth Tuesday

Telephone: 0507-1365-3989