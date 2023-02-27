Eat Like a Local: Three Suggestions for Traditional Chinese Cuisine

Though Korea is right next to China and it boasts a high number of tourists and Chinese and Korean-Chinese expats, finding authentic Chinese cuisine is somewhat of a struggle in the country.

While you’ll see no shortage of advertised “Chinese restaurants”, the majority of them feature the Korean-Chinese versions of dishes that most locals here favor, such as jjajjangmyeong, fried rice with jjajjangmyeon sauce, and jammppong.

So if you’re looking for something a little more traditional, here are three that you may want to give a try courtesy of Dynamic Busan magazine.

Kummon

This is one of the few places in Busan to have Peking duck and has been around for over 30 years. The luxurious interior and banquet seating provides the ideal atmosphere for large gatherings.

Address: 57, Oncheonjang-ro 119beon-gil, Dongnae-gu

Zaojun

Admire a view of the Gwangan Bridge while feasting on delicacies from Chinese experts. Acclaimed dishes range from mala soup to red braised pork belly.

Address: on the second floor, 125, Gwanganhaebyeon-ro, Suyeong-gu

Chinatown

Established as a regional development zone in 2007, Chinatown is home to various shops and Chinese eateries. One such locale is Shinf-ayuen, a frequented dumpling restaurant.

How to get there: Busan Station (metro line 1), exits 3 and 5.