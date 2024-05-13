Eat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Treat Yourself to a Samgyeopsal Rice Bowl at Seoul Kitchen in the Alley

By Isabela Nathania

Popular with the university crowd around the Pukyong National University and Kyungsung University area, Seoul Kitchen in the Alley has affordable and good quality food on a budget.

Located in an alley across from PKNU side gate, Seoul Kitchen in the Alley serves high-quality food that you can enjoy with a cozy interior with a vintage vibe that feels more like a café than a restaurant.

With dishes ranging from 8,000 won to 14,000 won, they offer a salmon rice bowl, a moksal rice bowl, and a beef rice bowl among others, however, my favorite is the samgyeopsal rice Bowl for 9,800 won.

The dish contains a generous amount of rice and a huge amount of samgyeopsal that is marinated with a sweet and savory soy sauce cut into pieces and garnished with spring onions.

Moreover, you will get delicious side dishes, such as yellow radish, chopped odeng, a corn mayo salad, soba noodles with tasty soy-based broth, and finish the meal with a free cookie as a dessert.

Due to the limited seating, it is better to come early since it will be busy during lunch and dinner time.

Popular not only among students, Seoul Kitchen in the Alley is a great choice for those looking for a quality meal on a budget.

Restaurant Information

Seoul Kitchen in the Alley (골목 끝에 서울집)

Open: 11:00 – 20:00 ( Monday to Saturday )

Close: Sunday

Address: 60-31 Daeyeon-dong Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 0507-1406-0527

Take out: Available

Internet: Available

Parking: Not Available

blank
Isabela Nathania
Isabela Nathania is a senior at Kyungsung University studying Media Communication and is an intern at Haps Korea Magazine.

