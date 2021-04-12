Eat Like a Local: Viva Mexico at El Carnitas Taco and Grill

One of the most contentious topics about food in Korea, particularly in Busan, has always been Mexican food.

Busan’s Facebook foodie groups at some point each year always seem to get into arguments about whose Mexican is best or worst, which is authentic or not, or whether Tex-Mex is truly really Mexican food.

And for the newly arrived, no, there is no Taco Bell at Suyoung Station #14.

El Carnitas, however, is a relatively new addition to the beach dining scene and opened along Gwangalli Beach road with a small, albeit very tasty menu with a nice terrace offering great views of the bridge and beach and ample opportunity to watch the street traffic.

Its affordable menu is small but done very well — just three types of tacos (carne asada, chorizo or carnitas), mouthwatering freshly-made guacamole with homemade chips, four kinds of quesadillas, and two types of enchiladas and a fajita platter as well as a salad complete the menu at this classic taqueria.

While Mexican food purists may have an issue with the food just to have a go, their offerings are distinctly different than Tex-Mex and not Koreanized while using fresh ingredients and cooking with passion.

You’re probably looking at about a good 20-30,000 won meal depending on your hunger and if you also feel like imbibing on some cervezas, tequila, or their margaritas.

El Carnitas has become a local favorite among expats and Koreans alike as a casual place to unwind and is definitely something to keep on your radar the next time you’re craving something different after a day at the beach.

Food is available for dine-in, take-out, and on some delivery apps.

Restaurant Information

Address: 193-8 Gwangan-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Open: Daily — 11:30 am to 9 pm

Price: 10,000 – 20,000 won

Phone: 051-757-8226

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.